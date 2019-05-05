News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide have 16 commitments from the Class of 2020

Chris Braswell is a Rivals.com Five-star linebacker out of Baltimore, Maryland that is committed to Alabama (Rivals.com)
As we head into the month of May, the Alabama Crimson Tide have 16 commitments from the Class of 2020. Currently, Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the Rivals.com Recruiting Rankings behind LSU and Clemson. LSU, who is ranked No. 1 has a total of 14 commitments and has landed three five-stars. Clemson who is No. 2 has 13 commitments, their last three commitments to their class have each been Five-stars.

Miami and Florida round out of the top five in the Rivals Recruiting Rankings, the Hurricanes have 12 commitments with 10 Four-star commitments and Florida has 10 commitments with six Four-star commitments.

Lntnu8ibtkzgzaftaznz
LSU and Clemson each have three Five-star commitments from the Class of 2020

Five-stars commitments by the numbers 

3 Five-star commitments by both LSU and Clemson

1 Five-star commitment to Alabama

1 Five-star commitment to Ohio State

Four-star commitments by the numbers 

6 Four-star commitments to Florida

8 Four-star commitments to Alabama

8 Four-star commitments to LSU

9 Four-star commitments to Clemson

10 Four-star commitments to Miami

Three-stars by the numbers 

1 Three-star commitment to Clemson

2 Three-star commitments to Miami

3 Three-star commitments to LSU

4 Three-star commitments to Florida

7 Three-star commitments to Alabama

Total commitments from the Class of 2020 

10 total commitments to Florida

12 Total commitments to Miami

13 total commitments to Clemson

14 total commitments to LSU

16 total commitments to Alabama

Average Rivals Star Ranking Per Commitment 

Clemson 4.15

LSU 4.0

Miami 3.83

Alabama 3.63

Florida 3.6

Five-stars by the numbers 

3 of the Top 5 Five-stars are from California

5 are verbally committed

6 Five-stars are from the DMV area

26 Total in the Class of 2020

Alabama Class of 2020 Commitments as of May 5, 2020 

Who are the top five players in the Nation according to Rivals.com? 

Check out the complete Rivals 100 here

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

