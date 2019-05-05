Alabama Crimson Tide have 16 commitments from the Class of 2020
As we head into the month of May, the Alabama Crimson Tide have 16 commitments from the Class of 2020. Currently, Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the Rivals.com Recruiting Rankings behind LSU and Clemson. LSU, who is ranked No. 1 has a total of 14 commitments and has landed three five-stars. Clemson who is No. 2 has 13 commitments, their last three commitments to their class have each been Five-stars.
Miami and Florida round out of the top five in the Rivals Recruiting Rankings, the Hurricanes have 12 commitments with 10 Four-star commitments and Florida has 10 commitments with six Four-star commitments.
Five-stars commitments by the numbers
3 Five-star commitments by both LSU and Clemson
1 Five-star commitment to Alabama
1 Five-star commitment to Ohio State
Four-star commitments by the numbers
6 Four-star commitments to Florida
8 Four-star commitments to Alabama
8 Four-star commitments to LSU
9 Four-star commitments to Clemson
10 Four-star commitments to Miami
Three-stars by the numbers
1 Three-star commitment to Clemson
2 Three-star commitments to Miami
3 Three-star commitments to LSU
4 Three-star commitments to Florida
7 Three-star commitments to Alabama
Total commitments from the Class of 2020
10 total commitments to Florida
12 Total commitments to Miami
13 total commitments to Clemson
14 total commitments to LSU
16 total commitments to Alabama
Average Rivals Star Ranking Per Commitment
Clemson 4.15
LSU 4.0
Miami 3.83
Alabama 3.63
Florida 3.6
Five-stars by the numbers
3 of the Top 5 Five-stars are from California
5 are verbally committed
6 Five-stars are from the DMV area
26 Total in the Class of 2020