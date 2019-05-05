As we head into the month of May, the Alabama Crimson Tide have 16 commitments from the Class of 2020. Currently, Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the Rivals.com Recruiting Rankings behind LSU and Clemson. LSU, who is ranked No. 1 has a total of 14 commitments and has landed three five-stars. Clemson who is No. 2 has 13 commitments, their last three commitments to their class have each been Five-stars.

Miami and Florida round out of the top five in the Rivals Recruiting Rankings, the Hurricanes have 12 commitments with 10 Four-star commitments and Florida has 10 commitments with six Four-star commitments.