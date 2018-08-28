Alabama commitment Taulia Tagovailoa

Football is back. The 2018 season has kicked off throughout much of the south and I have already covered over a dozen games.

I spent the second half of last week in the Yellowhammer State and I had the chance to see six Alabama commits in action. Here are my thoughts. RELATED: What I liked in Alabama

OPPONENT: James Clemens

Taulia Tagovailoa was the most exciting Alabama commit I saw play over the weekend. He is a highlight show. He stepped up in the pocket, rolled out, extended plays and threw some lasers down the field. If there was a downside to his performance, he can throw the ball with a little too much velocity at times. Touch is something he can work on. He cannot control his height, so that may be an issue for some, but he is a gamer and he can spin the football. He finished with 373 yards and four touchdowns. He was impressive.

OPPONENT: Cedar Grove

Paul Tysonhad a monster season in 2017 and I expect nothing less in 2018. His team fell late, but his numbers were strong once again. He had over 400 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in game one. He was not asked to drive the ball downfield much, so he took what the defense gave him and made good, quick throws giving wideouts time to make plays on the perimeter. The biggest differences between Tyson and Tagovailoa are size (Tyson), arm strength (Tagovailoa) and mobility (Tagovailoa). Tyson is a natural leader, he loves to compete and he has made big strides over the last 18 months. Premium Subscribers Continue Reading

