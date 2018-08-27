TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At some point, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will have to announce a starter at quarterback for Saturday’s season-opener against Louisville. Monday wasn’t that day.



“When I’m ready to tell you, I’ll tell you. When I’m not, I won’t,” Saban said. “You can assume that.”

Moments before Saban’s Monday news conference, Alabama released a depth chart listing both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts as co-starters at the quarterback position. Saban was asked about the position several times during his time at the podium but didn’t reveal much insight toward who will take the first snap against Louisville. When asked, the head coach didn’t even confirm whether or not Hurts and Tagovailoa will both see snaps during the opener.

“None of that has been decided yet,” Saban said. “I wish we could talk about something else because I don’t really have anything to say about that.”

Alabama used multiple quarterbacks during its 2016 season-opener against Southern California. Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnet got the start against the Trojans and was replaced by Hurts after two series. From there, Hurts went on to complete 6 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while running for 32 yards and two more scores on the ground, all but locking up the competition.

This year’s battle might take longer to call.

Hurts enters the season opener with a 26-2 record as a starter. Last season, he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one interception while adding 855 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Tagovailoa has yet to start a game in his college career but showed better command of the offense during last year’s national championship game. With Alabama trailing Georgia by two scores at the half, Tagovailoa replaced Hurts and sparked the Crimson Tide’s comeback by completing 14 of 24 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the 41-yard game-winner to DeVonta Smith in overtime.

Tagovailoa completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 636 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions during his freshman season. Despite his limited experience, he is listed as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy by several outlets.

“I think the coaches want to do a good job with both players, getting them both well prepared for the game so that they can go out and play well when and if they get the opportunity to do that,” Saban said. “We’re not expecting anything different from them than any other game, any other preparation or any other player on our team in terms of how they prepare for the game and what they go out there and do everyday in terms of their execution. Continue to try and win the confidence of the players around them so that they’ll do a good job of distributing the ball. To me that’s what the quarterback needs to do.”

Alabama will play Louisville at 7 p.m. CT inside of Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.