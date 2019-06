Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have gained a class of 2020 commitment from Xavier Hill, a three-star offensive lineman out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Hill is the Crimson Tide's 21st commitment to the Class of 2020 and the third offensive lineman to be added to the class following Seth McLaughlin and Damieon George.

Xavier Hill to Alabama: "I really just want to play for The Nick Saban"

