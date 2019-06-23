"At the end of my visit Saturday morning, after my talk with coach Nick Saban , I committed to him. It felt great. After I told him, he just let me know that I need to come in ready to commit to everything they do. I will be ready."

"This was not the plan," said a laughing Hill. "I was not planning on committing on the visit or this soon, but after talking things over with my parents, we both felt Alabama was the right place and best opportunity for me.

The 6-foot-4, 324 pound offensive lineman out of Olive Branch (Miss.) knew he was taking his official visit to Alabama over the weekend, but he did not plan to leave a Crimson Tide commit.

Plans change when recruits take visits. That is what happened when Xavier Hill headed over to Tuscaloosa a few days ago.

Hill had just come off an official visit to Tennessee last weekend, and the Vols were very much being considered by Hill, but it was Mississippi State he said finished second behind Alabama. LSU and Texas A&M were also in the running, but it is Alabama that landed on top.

"I really just want to play for The Nick Saban. Playing for Alabama is a great opportunity and I would tell anyone that has the opportunity to take advantage of it.

"I have visited there three times and as soon as you get there and you feel that championship atmosphere right away. Nobody who you are, you have that feeling because you are at Alabama.

"Alabama has everything for me. Other than playing for a guy like coach Saban, the people are great, the coaches are great and it is a great opportunity. I got to bond with the coaches a lot more during my official visit and I really like it there."

Hill is still likely to take his fifth and final official visit to Mississippi State, but it would take a lot to get him away from the Crimson Tide.

"I feel great about my commitment," said Hill. "I felt no pressure to make a decision or anything like that, but Alabama just has everything for me. I love it. My parents love it. It is just the place and opportunity for me."