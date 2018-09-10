Ruggs was target four times on Saturday hauling in three receptions for 56-yards | Getty Images

1. Offensive MVP - Najee Harris

Against Arkansas State Position Snaps Grade RB 28 87.6

Notes: Harris ran the football 13 times for 135-yards which is a 10.4 per carry average and scored one touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 21 carries for 165-yards with two touchdowns.



2. Defensive MVP - Quinnen Williams

Against Arkansas State Position Snaps Grade DT 34 87.1

Notes: Williams had another strong showing posting a grade of 87.1 against Arkansas State. His season average for rush defense is 91.8 and his pass rush grade is 84.7, in other words, he is balling out.

3. Lester Cotton