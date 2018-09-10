Alabama Crimson Tide Football Hot 11 after Arkansas State
About: Following each game, our staff with the help from PFF will provide a Hot 11 team based off the top player grade outs. Full offensive and defensive team grades here
1. Offensive MVP - Najee Harris
Against Arkansas State
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
RB
|
28
|
87.6
Notes: Harris ran the football 13 times for 135-yards which is a 10.4 per carry average and scored one touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 21 carries for 165-yards with two touchdowns.
2. Defensive MVP - Quinnen Williams
Against Arkansas State
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
DT
|
34
|
87.1
Notes: Williams had another strong showing posting a grade of 87.1 against Arkansas State. His season average for rush defense is 91.8 and his pass rush grade is 84.7, in other words, he is balling out.
3. Lester Cotton
Against Arkansas State
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Left Guard
|
69
|
80.4
Notes: Cotton has a season average grade of 82.7 and his passing grade jumped from 72.3 against Louisville to 81.0 against Arkansas State.
