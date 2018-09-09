Alabama Crimson Tide Football - Week two position grades
Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No.1 after blowing out Arkansas State
We are excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of Alabama’s players from the previous game.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 20 offensive and defensive players fared during Alabama’s 57-7 victory over Arkansas State.
But first, an explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively..
Alabama Offensive Week Two Grades (Top 20)
Note: LW = Last Week Grade
Player | Position | Snaps | Grade | LW Grade
1. Najee Harris | Running Back | 28 | 87.6 | 67.5
Notes: Harris ran the football 13 times for 135-yards which is a 10.4 per carry average and scored one touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 21 carries for 165-yards with two touchdowns.
Player | Position | Snaps | Grade | LW Grade
2. Lester Cotton | Left Guard | 69 | 80.4 | 75.4
Notes: Cotton has a season average grade of 82.7 and his passing grade jumped from 72.3 against Louisville to 81.0 against Arkansas State.
Player | Position | Snaps | Grade | LW Grade
3. Tua Tagovailoa | Quarterback | 23 | 77.8 | 92.4
Notes: Tagovailoa’s was 13 of 19 passing for 228-yards with four touchdowns but was knocked on his passing grade for forcing bad balls which could have led to interceptions. On the season, he is 25 of 35 (71%) passing for 452-yards with 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
Player | Position | Snaps | Grade | LW Grade
4. Damien Harris | Running Back | 22 | 76.7 | 59.4
Notes: Harris carried the football 12 times for 62-yards an average of 6.4. Harris continues to grade out strong in the pass blocking category, against Louisville he was 76.5 and against Arkansas State, his grade was 75.8. On the season he has rushed 19 times for 116-yards.
Player | Position | Snaps | Grade | LW Grade
5. Jerry Jeudy | Receiver | 42 | 74.7 | 77.7
Notes: Against Arkansas State Jeudy was targeted four times and caught up with four receptions for 87-yards and two touchdowns. On the season he has 8 receptions for 151-yards with four touchdowns an 18.9 yard per reception average.
