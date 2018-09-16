Here are the total offensive and defensive numbers along with grade outs from Saturday's game against Ole Miss game courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Each week, BamaInsider.com will receive the full grade out from PFF, as we take a deeper dive into the numbers.

BamaInsider.com's take: Tagovailoa's numbers were incredible once again with the sophomore throwing 11 completions for 191-yards with two touchdowns. Hurts was 7 of 10 passing for 85-yards with two touchdowns. Jones was 1 of 3 passing for 30-yards. On the season, Tagovailoa is 36 of 50 passing for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and has an efficiency rating of 233.33. Hurts is 19 of 28 passing for 248-yards with 4 touchdowns.