Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-16 17:19:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide Football grade outs against Ole Miss

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

10 things we learned | Saban Presser | Final Game Stats

Talk of Champions Message Board

R28txnvlmjwq49e9madq
Alabama sophomore Jerry Jeudy caught two touchdowns Saturday against Ole Miss

Here are the total offensive and defensive numbers along with grade outs from Saturday's game against Ole Miss game courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Each week, BamaInsider.com will receive the full grade out from PFF, as we take a deeper dive into the numbers.

Quarterback Grade Out 
Player Snaps Passing Grade Overall Grade

Tua Tagovailoa

32

90.4

91.2

Jalen Hurts

25

73.8

71.1

Mac Jones

18

70.9

68.1

BamaInsider.com's take: Tagovailoa's numbers were incredible once again with the sophomore throwing 11 completions for 191-yards with two touchdowns. Hurts was 7 of 10 passing for 85-yards with two touchdowns. Jones was 1 of 3 passing for 30-yards. On the season, Tagovailoa is 36 of 50 passing for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and has an efficiency rating of 233.33. Hurts is 19 of 28 passing for 248-yards with 4 touchdowns.

Running Back Grade Out
Player Snaps Rushing Grade Overall Grade

Damien Harris

21

66.6

69.4

Najee Harris

21

66.0

65.2

Josh Jacobs

19

64.2

60.9

Brian Robinson

15

59.4

58.2

Jerome Ford

2

65.6

67.9

BamaInsider.com's take: Alabama played five running backs against Ole Miss. Brian Robinson carried the football the most out of any backs with 10 carries for 34-yards. Damien Harris scored off a 43-yard touchdown and Najee Harris off scored off a 10-yard run in the first quarter. On the season Najee leads the team in rushing yards with 203-yards, followed by Damien Harris at 178-yards, Tagovailoa is third on the team with 93 net rushing yards.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}