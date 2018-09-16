Alabama Crimson Tide Football grade outs against Ole Miss
10 things we learned | Saban Presser | Final Game Stats
Here are the total offensive and defensive numbers along with grade outs from Saturday's game against Ole Miss game courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Each week, BamaInsider.com will receive the full grade out from PFF, as we take a deeper dive into the numbers.
|Player
|Snaps
|Passing Grade
|Overall Grade
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
32
|
90.4
|
91.2
|
Jalen Hurts
|
25
|
73.8
|
71.1
|
Mac Jones
|
18
|
70.9
|
68.1
BamaInsider.com's take: Tagovailoa's numbers were incredible once again with the sophomore throwing 11 completions for 191-yards with two touchdowns. Hurts was 7 of 10 passing for 85-yards with two touchdowns. Jones was 1 of 3 passing for 30-yards. On the season, Tagovailoa is 36 of 50 passing for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and has an efficiency rating of 233.33. Hurts is 19 of 28 passing for 248-yards with 4 touchdowns.
|Player
|Snaps
|Rushing Grade
|Overall Grade
|
Damien Harris
|
21
|
66.6
|
69.4
|
Najee Harris
|
21
|
66.0
|
65.2
|
Josh Jacobs
|
19
|
64.2
|
60.9
|
Brian Robinson
|
15
|
59.4
|
58.2
|
Jerome Ford
|
2
|
65.6
|
67.9
BamaInsider.com's take: Alabama played five running backs against Ole Miss. Brian Robinson carried the football the most out of any backs with 10 carries for 34-yards. Damien Harris scored off a 43-yard touchdown and Najee Harris off scored off a 10-yard run in the first quarter. On the season Najee leads the team in rushing yards with 203-yards, followed by Damien Harris at 178-yards, Tagovailoa is third on the team with 93 net rushing yards.
