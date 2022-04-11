Alabama Crimson Tide: Daily recruiting nuggets

In-state WR names top five

Karmello English, four-star wide receiver from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, announced a top five on Monday which included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Penn State. English helped lead his team to a Class 7A state championship game appearance last season. He recorded 70 receptions for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns. Watch junior season highlights!

Malik Bryant envisioning himself at Alabama

Malik Bryant, the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country, visited Alabama this past weekend. Bryant spent the weekend in Tuscaloosa with his mom and brother. He has been recruited by Alabama for more than a year. "I enjoyed my visit being my first time there," Bryant said. "I truly felt at home and was literally visualizing myself there." Bryant said Alabama is recruiting him to play Jack linebacker. He has the ability to rush off the edge with the versatility of playing in the box on third down. He rushed from the outside edge during his junior season at IMG Academy. "I feel like I can fit right into their system and play well," he said. "I've played in a similar system to theirs. Coach Saban basically told me that he enjoyed turning on my tape and how I have an explosive first step. He talked about how I can make an impact in their system if I apply myself and I'll be a potential first round pick if I stay on track." The Orlando native will announce his final four on May 1 with a decision date schedule for July 23. It's safe to say Alabama will make the cut as Bryant plans to return to Tuscaloosa in June for another unofficial visit "I like how they take care of their players," he said. "I also like the amount of money they put in just to make sure their players stay healthy. They make sure their players are getting the right treatment and things like that. That's what really stuck out to me. That, and just how much the players really enjoy being there. “I have a really good connection with all my former teammates that attend Alabama (Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell). They were basically just telling me about the structure and system, but at the same time you're gonna have fun playing football."

Priority RB target Richard Young reveals finalists

Richard Young, the No. 2 running back in the country, announced his top seven schools on Sunday evening. The top contenders include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma Oregon and Texas A&M. Young camped at Alabama last summer and also attended the Tide's Junior Day in January. He will return to Tuscaloosa for A-Day. "The coaches and the environment," Young said when asked what stands out about Alabama. "I talked to Brian Robinson. He talked about how the program is gonna fit me. He said I am going to be the next big time back if I decide to go there." Young rushed for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns in only 10 games during his junior season. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama sets the bar for Rivals100 DB

Tavoy Feagin, 2024 Rivals100 cornerback from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, grew up in an Alabama household. His father, Michael, played for the University of Alabama (1995-99), and the family has spent a lot of time in Tuscaloosa. Feagin visited in November when he received an offer from Nick Saban. He returned to the Capstone this weekend. "The visit was most definitely my favorite visit so far due to them treating me and my family well," Feagin said. "I got to sit down with Coach Saban and talk to Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). I also got to see the facilities, watch practice and attend the scrimmage." Feagin also attended the Tide's practice on Friday. He said the scrimmage was "amazing considering my side of the ball won today." Feagin singled out Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson as top performers in his eyes. "I feel like I would be more of a cornerback or slot defender," he said. "Coach Saban told me how good of an athlete I am and how I'll always have an opportunity to play for Alabama. He said he will like for me to come to camp so they can see what position they want me to play." The Rivals100 defender was asked what it's like to spend time with Coach Saban. He responded, “It’s truly a blessing because it's been a dream to meet Coach Saban, and for him to want me to come play for his program is a blessing." Feagin also enjoyed spending time with Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Feagin said he believes T-Rob is a great coach and loves his energy. The recruit from the Sunshine State doesn't have a return visit schedule yet, but will return sometime in June. Alabama will remain a top contender for the highly-touted defensive back who boasts more than 20 offers from schools across the country. "I really like how they are doing things with recovery. I also like how they're still building (facilities),” age agin said. "I like everything (about Alabama) considering that's the school I grew up around. My parents and little brother went on this visit with me. They loved coming home.” Feagin recorded 30 tackles, one interception, four pass break-ups and one forced fumble during the 2021 season.

