Alabama’s offseason coaching shakeup isn’t over just yet. According to multiple reports, cornerbacks coach Karl Scott is set to leave the Crimson Tide to take on the same position for the Minnesota Vikings.

Scott recently finished his third season coaching defensive backs at Alabama. He served as the Tide’s secondary coach in 2018 before shifting his focus exclusively to cornerbacks the past two seasons. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he helped develop five future NFL draft picks including Ronnie Harrison, Anthony Averett, Deionte Thompson, Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs. Scott is also viewed as an elite recruiter and played a lead role in bringing five-star cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry to the Tide in this year’s class.

Alabama has already seen four on-field assistants leave the staff this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian departed to become the head coach at Texas, taking former offensive line coach Kyle Flood and former special teams/tight ends coach Jeff Banks with him. Meanwhile, former running backs coach Charles Huff left to become the head coach at Marshall.