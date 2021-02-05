Crimson Tide fans are celebrating the greatest recruiting class of all-time after perhaps the greatest season of all-time for the University of Alabama. Things have not slowed down for Nick Saban signing the highest rated class in the modern rankings history of Rivals.com (Rivals changed its rankings formula in 2013).

It''s all about living up to expectations. The 2021 class is the highest rated, but will it will multiple national/SEC championships, collect numerous individual awards, and have an abundance of first round draft picks?

Alabama has proven it can get the most out of its star players. Many have heard the saying, 'The Tide reloads, it doesn't rebuild.' That's been true in the past, but it's all about the future. Can this signing class meet these lofty aspirations and become one of the most successful teams in college football history?

Alabama signed 17 players in the Rivals100. All of these players ranked inside the top 76 led by five-stars JC Latham, Tommy Brockermeyer, Dallas Turner, Ga' Quincy McKinstry and Camar Wheaton. The Crimson Tide signed 27 players with only four three-stars. Alabama had the highest star average (4.04) in the 2021 class. Alabama had a 4.1 star average ranking in the 2017 class.

Alabama finished with the No. 1 class in the country, according to Rivals, in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and in 2021. Georgia finished with the top class in 2018-2020. Alabama could easily made an argument in 2019 and 2020 as it finished No. 2 and No. 3 with only a 63 point difference between both classes.

This class is the greatest on paper from a high school stand point, but what matters are the results. The 2017 class set the bar because of the success from the national championships, wins, hardware, All-Americans and first round draft picks. This was a tough year for coaches to fully evaluate prospects, but it appears Alabama hit the jackpot (and possibly not finished).