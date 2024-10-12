Domani Jackson returns from injury to save Alabama from shock defeat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson looked like he'd be the last player to make a game-winning play.

Jackson was carted to the locker in the second quarter after suffering an injury in Alabama’s narrow 27-25 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Jackson was unable to put any weight on his right leg and was helped to the sidelines and the medical tent before being taken back to the locker room.

Alabama rotated at cornerback while the USC transfer was off the field. While it initially appeared Jackson wouldn’t be involved for the rest of the game, he would make his way back in the third quarter. Jackson returned to a game where the momentum swung in favor of the visiting Gamecocks.

After recovering an onside kick after a failed two-point conversion try, South Carolina had a chance to snatch a victory away from Alabama. Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a shot at the end zone with 12 seconds remaining.

But the player on the receiving end wasn’t a South Carolina receiver. Instead, it was Jackson, who wasn’t anywhere near the field, let alone in a position to make a play with the game on the line just two quarters earlier.

“The guy wants to go out there,” Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. “He’s had a great season so far. He’s someone we’ve got a lot of confidence in and we wanted just use him at the right times, the right moments in the second half and those times came up, again finding a way to pull it down and concentrate on the ball. People will look at it as an easy pick but you gotta still be there and you still gotta make a play. So definitely proud of the fight he had and wanting to be back out there considering he did go down earlier in the game.”

DeBoer said Jackson will likely be fine from the injury he suffered Saturday. Instead of a disappointing day and questions about his future status, Jackson was breathing a sigh of relief with his teammates after helping Alabama avoid a second straight defeat to an unranked opponent. The junior cornerback finished the game with three tackles and a pass breakup to go along with his interception Saturday.