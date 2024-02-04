“This weekend was everything I needed to see,” Reese said. “I loved the campus and how much they care about you as a student as well.”

Other schools are trying to do this to Alabama but three-star linebacker Quinton Reese is staying solid following his official. The Birmingham native conveyed to Tide Illustrated that he will be shutting down his recruitment.

Coach DeBoer and Alabama have done well in closing strong down the stretch with a re-commitment of Ryan Williams, the commitment of Noah Carter and several transfer additions.

With the early signing period this week, schools are making last-minute pushes to try and flip prospects committed elsewhere.

There was some speculation surrounding if he’d sign with Alabama when he didn’t sign in December but Reese never wavered, remaining on board through the changes and his patience paid off.

“It was definitely a big weekend,” he said. “I just wanted to cancel out all the noise with me and Alabama. Coach DeBoer made it clear that they want me and see the type of player I am. After this weekend I’m shutting things down.”

“I enjoyed being around the defensive coaching staff and coach deboer. I feel like Coach [Kane] Wommack and I will get along well. They like fast linebackers and he loves the game. He’s dedicated to getting better everyday, which is something I strive to do. I think Alabama will be a great fit and I look forward to signing on Wednesday to join the rest of the 2024 class.“

Reese is a three-star linebacker who selected the Tide over 23+ offers. He will add to a linebacker room that brings in four players at the position in the 2024 cycle.

“It’s a privilege to get to play for the home state, especially with it being Alabama,” Reese said. “I don’t take it for granted and just look forward to getting ready to work. This weekend showed me what lies ahead.”