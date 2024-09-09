PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Alabama coaches speak out on Justin Jefferson's targeting ejection

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) tackles South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Jefferson was called for targeting on the play. Alabama won 42-16. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) tackles South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Jefferson was called for targeting on the play. Alabama won 42-16. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without backup linebacker Justin Jefferson for the first half of its game at Wisconsin this week.

Jefferson was ejected for targeting with roughly nine minutes remaining in last weekend’s 42-16 win over South Florida. According to NCAA rules, because the foul occurred in the second half of the game, the defender will also have to sit for the first half of the following game.

The targeting call on Jefferson came following a hit the linebacker made on USF quarterback Byrum Brown. While the targeting did not appear to be intentional, the crown of Jefferson’s helmet hit Brown’s helmet, therefore accurately warranting a flag. According to NCAA rules, “no player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless player or contact an opponent with the crown (top) of their helmet.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIGFub3RoZXIgbG9vayBhdCB0aGUgdGFyZ2V0aW5n IGNhbGwgb24gQWxhYmFtYSBMQiBKdXN0aW4gSmVmZmVyc29uIGZyb20gb3Zl ciB0aGUgd2Vla2VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dieW81b041 cHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYnlvNW9ONXByPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRvbnkgVHNvdWthbGFzIChAVG9ueV9Uc291a2FsYXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9ueV9Uc291a2FsYXMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzMy MDQwMzI0MzkyMzA3NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It’s always disappointing when you have a dynamic player that is not available for one half of the game,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. “We looked at the play, I looked at it from about every angle I could, I think we’ve just got to tell the young man to keep playing. It is what it is. We’ll deal with it and get ourselves ready for him in the second half.”

When asked about the call Monday, head coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged that the two players’ helmets hit each other while adding that the team is still waiting to get feedback on the play.

“There’s not much you can do when you’re out there as a coach at that moment,” DeBoer said. “Anything I say isn’t going to matter when they’re going through their decision.”

Despite his ejection, Jefferson finished the game second on the team with 10 tackles, including a sack. Through two games, the senior linebacker is third on the team with 12 stops.

“Justin’s certainly flying around,” DeBoer said. “We feel great about the speed he brings. He’s getting to it. … Not to mention, he’s a guy that’s become a leader on our football team with the energy he brings every day. I just love having in this program. He’s involved in special teams. And so not having him out there in the first half will be tougher. He’s an important part n what we do in different packages. It’s unfortunate that happened late in the game. We’ll have to work through that here in the first half at Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin will also be without one of its linebackers for the first half this weekend, as starter Jake Chaney was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the Badgers’ victory over South Dakota this past weekend.

The penalty on Chaney came as he broke up a pass to receiver Javion Phelps over the middle. While Chaney didn’t make contact with Phelps’ helmet, he led with the crown of his helmet which drew the flag.

“It’s a bang-bang kind of play,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said after the game via Yahoo! Sports. “To tell you the truth I didn’t even see it. I guess it’s his head in a stomach. That’s probably the first time I’ve seen a guy thrown out of game for hitting a guy in the stomach with his helmet, but I’m sure to the letter of the law it is what it is.”

Through two games, Chaney has recorded eight tackles and one quarterback hurry. The senior finished last year with 80 stops, including seven for a loss with three sacks.

“At some point and time we try to adopt all these things the NFL does, but yet we throw out kids that get 12 guaranteed games to us (because of) things that are not malicious,” Fickell said. “I’m not saying that taking the head out of the game is not what we need to do. Penalize us and things like that. But to throw kids out of the game I think is the wrong thing.”

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) will travel to Wisconsin (2-0) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

