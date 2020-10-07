BamaInsider - Alabama basketball to open up against Stanford in Maui Invitational

Alabama basketball’s run in this year’s Maui Invitational will begin against Stanford. The tournament released its bracket Wednesday morning with the Crimson Tide set to begin play against the Cardinal on Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Stanford went 20-12 (9-9 in the Pac-12) last season, finishing seventh in its conference. The Cardinal started the season 15-2 but dropped off after losing seven of eight games during conference play.

The winner of Alabama versus Stanford will move on to face the winner of North Carolina versus UNLV. The losers of both games will square off against each other on the other side of the bracket.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Maui Invitational will not be played in Hawaii but rather Asheville, N.C. All games will be played inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center- Asheville from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. All 12 Championship Round games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and streamed on ESPN3. TV listings will be announced closer to the Tournament.