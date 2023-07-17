The majority of Alabama news this week will center around the football team as SEC Media Days rolls on in Nashville. However, Monday offered a reminder of the upcoming basketball schedule as the Crimson Tide will open its season with a home game against Morehead State on Nov. 6, according to Bracketeer analyst Rocco Miller.

Morehead State finished 22-12 last season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title before falling in the semifinals of its conference tournament. The Eagles earned a spot in the National Invitational Tournament, beating Clemson before losing to UAB in the second round.

This year’s season opener will mark the second meeting between Alabama and Morehead State. The Crimson Tide beat the Eagles 82-64 inside Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 23, 2002.

The opener against Morehead State is one of eight announced non-conference games on Alabama's upcoming schedule. The Crimson Tide is also set to host Indiana State on Nov. 10 as well as Mercer a week later on Nov. 17. From there Alabama travel to Destin, Fla., for the Emerald Coast Classic where it will open up play against Ohio State on Nov. 24 before facing either Oregon or Santa Clara on Nov. 25. Alabama will host Clemson on Nov. 28 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Crimson Tide also has two neutral-site games, including one against Purdue in Toronto on Dec. 9 and another against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

Alabama's SEC opponents were announced in June. Its full schedule will be revealed at a later date.