Alabama added yet another opponent from the Dakotas to its nonconference schedule. According to a report from Rocco Miller on Monday, the Crimson Tide will take on South Dakota State in December.

Alabama already has a road nonconference matchup at North Dakota on Dec. 18 and will now face fellow Summit league site South Dakota State on Dec. 29 inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama now has 11 confirmed nonconference matchups.

The Crimson Tide and Jackrabbits have faced off three times with Alabama holding an undefeated 3-0 record. The last matchup came during the 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide winning 78-65 at home. Alabama coach Nate Oats also led the Tide to a 104-88 win in the 2021-22 season.

Last season, South Dakota State finished 22-13, including a 12-4 conference mark, and won the Summit League regular season and tournament title. The Jackrabbits made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed, falling to No. 2 seed Iowa State 82-65 in the first round.

Here are all of Alabama's confirmed nonconference matchups:

Nov. 11 vs. McNeese

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Players Era Tournament, Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)

Dec. 4 at North Carolina

Dec. 14 vs. Creighton

Dec. 18 at. North Dakota

Dec. 22 vs. Kent State

Dec. 29 vs. South Dakota State