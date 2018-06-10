Alabama basketball’s season won’t officially begin until November, but fans can now get their first look at this season’s Crimson Tide as the team released its updated online roster.



The roster features three incoming freshmen in guards Jared Butler and Diante Wood as well as center Javian Fleming. Butler, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, is rated as the No. 127 player in the nation and will wear No. 11 for Alabama. Wood, 6-foot-4, 175-pounds, is a three-star prospect from Anniston, Ala., and will wear No. 22. Fleming, 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, is a three-star center and will wear No. 13.

Former Texas transfer Tevin Mack will also be eligible this season after sitting out last year due to NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound winger led the Longhorns with 14.8 points per game and a 39.1 percentage from 3 during the 2016-17 season before being suspended indefinitely after 15 games. Mack will wear No. 34 for Alabama.

“He’s going to bring a lot,” Alabama guard John Petty said of Mack earlier this year. “I mean he’s a great outside shooter, and he’s a hard-hat guy just like Riley [Norris]. So, Coach Avery knows what he’s doing, he’s going to put all of our pieces and just make sure they work right together. We’re going to be pretty good.”

Alabama loses two players from last year’s roster in Collin Sexton and Braxton Key. Sexton declared for the NBA draft following his freshman season, while Key transferred to Virginia after two years with Alabama.

Sexton earned All-American honors as well as the SEC Newcomer of the Year award while averaging a team-high 19. 2 points and 3.6 assists per game. Key averaged 7 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing in just 26 games after beginning the season with a meniscus injury.