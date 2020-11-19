BamaInsider - Alabama basketball recruiting overview: Who's signed and what's to come?

Never before has Alabama basketball signed back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes. Now, under Nate Oats’ leadership, that may no longer be the case. The newly-signed trio of five-star point guard JD Davison and four-star forwards Jusaun Holt and Langston Wilson combine to make up the nation’s No. 11 class. Last November, the Tide only signed one prospect, four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, during the early fall period before adding four more signees in the spring en route to the No. 9 class. With an impressive class already signed, Nate Oats and company may once again have a few late surprises up their sleeve. Here is a player-by-player look at Alabama’s current signees, and potential prospects to come:

SIGNEES

JD Davison, five-star point guard

In what was arguably the biggest recruiting victory in all of college basketball, Alabama won the commitment of five-star point guard JD Davison, over a plethora of school — most notably in-state rival Auburn. The Letohatchee, Ala. native is ranked as the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 player overall, serving as the highest-rated prospect from the state of Alabama since Demarcus Cousins in 2009. He is also Alabama’s highest signee since Collin Sexton in 2016. An electric athlete, Davison possesses unlimited potential on both sides of the ball. Equipped with a silky-smooth handle, developing shot, elite-level vision and top-of-the-class athleticism, he is the ideal fit for Nate Oats’ pace-and-space offense. A one-and-done season is not out of the question. Quote from Oats: “JD Davison’s played a few games his senior year. I think he’s playing great basketball. Keeping the best player in the state of Alabama in state, coming to the University of Alabama was a huge priority for us. We were able to get that done this year… He looks great. I think he’s going to fit in really well in our system, so we’re excited to get him.”

Jusuan Holt, four-star forward

Jusuan Holt, announced his commitment to the Tide in late September, becoming the first to do so in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder is listed as the No. 26 small forward and No. 102 overall player in the nation and is someone who could potentially see a bump in the next rankings update. A high-level shooter, Holt has also shown the ability to guard multiple positions using his unique athleticism. As he continues to get stronger, Holt projects to be a solid addition to the Tide’s roster over the coming years. Quote from Oats: "We need some shooting with John Petty graduating. We need some toughness with Herb Jones graduating at that wing spot. He’s played some games early in senior year, and I think he’s looked great. We really like what he’s going to bring."

Langston Wilson, four-star forward

The final addition to Alabama’s early cycle, Langston Wilson committed to Alabama 15 days after the Tide secured Davison’s commitment. Wilson, 6-foot-9, 190 pounds comes to Alabama from Georgia Highlands College where he averaged 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc during his freshman season last year. Wilson is a gifted athlete with significant bounce, length and energy. A multi-positional defender and developing scorer, he shows promise on both ends of the floor. While there’s room for improvement in his game, this is a nice schematic fit and talent-get for the Tide. Wilson should serve as an ideal complimentary piece to his fellow 2021 signees. Quote from Oats: "He’s a really athletic four-man. We’re going to help him continue to work on his skill, but we think his upside is really, really high. The way the rules are, instead of two years, I think he’s going to end up having three years with us, which will be great for a guy who needs some skill work."

NAMES TO WATCH

Charles Bediako, four-star center

Bediako has been a hot name amongst Alabama recruiting circles. The 6-foot-10, 218-pound Canadian big man ranks as the No. 3 center and No. 25 overall player in the class and recently cut his list to five school with Alabama making the cut along with Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas. A former teammate of Alabama freshmen Joshua Primo (on Canada’s U16 team) and Keon Ambrose-Hylton (at Andrews-Osborne Academy in Ohio), Bediako has plenty of connections to Tuscaloosa that would make Alabama an attractive landing spot. With a decision looming, Alabama currently holds a 100 percent Rivals’ FutureCast projection. Could the Tide bolster their already stacked class with one of the nation’s best?

Wesley Cardet, four-star forward