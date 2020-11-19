BamaInsider - Alabama basketball nets two on coaches preseason All-SEC teams

Alabama basketball had two players earn conference recognition Thursday as the SEC unveiled its annual coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams. John Petty Jr. was named to the first team, while fellow senior Herbert Jones earned second-team honors.

Petty led the SEC in 3-point shooting last season, averaging 44 percent on shots from beyond the arc. He also averaged 14.5 points and led Alabama with 6.6 rebounds per game. Jones was Alabama's top defensive player, leading the team in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). He averaged 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

The Crimson Tide joined Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee as the only schools with multiple players selected. The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Alabama will begin its season on Nov. 25 when it hosts Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum.