Alabama is sending another electric point guard to the NBA. Kira Lewis Jr. became the second Crimson Tide player drafted in the past three years when he was selected No. 13 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during Wednesday night’s NBA draft.

The pick comes two years after Alabama snapped a 10-year draft drought as Collin Sexton was taken No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lewis, 19, graduated high school early to join the Crimson Tide in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard is regarded as perhaps the fastest player in this year’s draft and has the ability to drive to the rim as well as spot up as a shooter. Last season, he earned All-SEC honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.8 spg), minutes (37.6 mpg) and field goals made (206). He also shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

This story will be updated.