Despite losing to Tennessee earlier this week, Alabama basketball is still in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide took the top spot in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s initial top 16 rankings Saturday morning. The final seedings for the tournament will be announced on Selection Sunday which falls on March 12.

The initial ranking placed Alabama in the South region which would have the Crimson Tide playing the first two rounds of the tournament in Birmingham, Alabama before travleing to Louisville, Kentucky for the next two rounds. This year’s Final Four will be held in Houston.

Joining No. 1 seed Alabama in the projected South region is No. 2 seed Baylor, No. 3 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Indiana.

Alabama (22-4, 12-1 in the SEC) will host Georgia (16-10, 6-7) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. Following the game against the Bulldogs the Crimson Tide will have four more games on its regular-season schedule, including a trip to South Carolina (Feb. 22), home games against Arkansas (Feb. 25) and Auburn (March 1) and a trip to Texas A&M (March 4).