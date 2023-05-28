For the first time since 2006, Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be home to an NCAA regional. The Alabama baseball team found out Sunday night that it will be one of the 16 national seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide will find out their seed as well as the other three teams in its regional during Monday’s selection show which will air at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Alabama (40-19) reached the 40-win mark for the first time since 2010 and entered Sunday at No. 11 in the RPI rankings. The Crimson is 17-14 against top-50 teams and is coming off a solid performance in last week’s SEC Tournament, where it beat No. 2 Kentucky and No. 19 Auburn while losing to No. 4 Florida and No. 7 Vanderbilt.

After adding to its resume in recent weeks, Alabama entered Sunday night expecting good news. However, the honor of hosting a regional isn’t lost on a program that had made just one NCAA Tournament appearance over the previous eight years.

"I think it would mean a lot," said Alabama interim coach Jason Jackson when asked Friday what it would mean to host a regional. "Mean a lot to our fan base, mean a lot to our athletic department but also a lot to our players and all of our staff. All of the people that have put a lot of time and effort into getting this thing where it is. Our facility is built to host, I think our fan base in hungry for it. I think it would be mean a lot to a lot of people. We’re excited for that opportunity if we get it."

Jackson has led Alabama’s resurgence since filling in for head coach Brad Bohannon, who was fired on May 4 after he was linked to a betting scandal. Since then, the Crimson Tide is 10-4 and has outscored opponents a combined 89-45 over that span.

“We’re not really worried about adversity,” Alabama outfielder Andrew Pickney said last week. “We’re just playing no pressure — playing for the guy beside us and just taking everything a pitch at a time. When you do that and you play for the team, good things happen.”