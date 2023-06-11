Alabama's magical postseason run came to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide just couldn't keep the Wake Forest bats at bay as the Demon Deacons tallied seven home runs including a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning en route to a 22-5 blowout win in Game 2. It marked the first time Alabama allowed more than 20 this season, blowing past the previous high when it allowed 15 runs to Columbia on March 11. Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's season-ending loss.

Super Regional home-run derby

A hitter's ballpark coupled with a tailwind that helped flyballs carry just that much further was the perfect storm for a slugfest, and that's exactly what happened in Game 2. After combining for six home runs in Game 1, Alabama and Wake Forest blew past that mark in just three innings of play on Sunday as the teams crushed 13 home runs on Sunday. The Demon Deacons were responsible for nine home runs which tied the NCAA record for long balls hit in a postseason game. Coming into the postseason, the Demon Deacons hit 120 home runs which ranked eighth in the country but were facing an Alabama bullpen who finished in the top 10 in ERA with a 3.97 and yielded just 7.59 hits per nine innings. With the conditions ripe for home runs galore, the Crimson Tide turned to its savvy fifth-year senior Jacob McNairy who punched Alabama's ticket to the super regionals thanks to his three-hit shutout against Boston College at the Tuscaloosa Regional. McNairy didn't have the same fortunes in Winston-Salem as he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs on six hits. It was the shortest start of the season and the four home runs he allowed drove his ERA up to 4.35. While the Crimson Tide went to its bullpen to try and give the offense a different look, the Demon Deacons hit above .400 with two outs in the inning and with runners in scoring position.

Tide's bats fall flat in slugfest

One of the Crimson Tide's calling cards this postseason was its offense as it tallied 32 runs through its five games in June. However, Sunday saw the collapse of all of that run production as although the Crimson Tide wracked up five runs on eight hits, the Wake Forest bullpen wracked up 13 strikeouts in the win, living up to its nation-leading strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.40. While Andrew Pinckney and Drew Williamson both tallied a hit in Sunday's loss, Pinckney was one of just three players to tally an RBI thanks to his two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. After Alabama scored three runs through the first two innings, Demon Deacons starting pitcher Josh Hartle retired 12 of the next 15 batters he faced as he went six innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 in the win.

24 years and counting

A trip to Omaha will have to wait one more season for Alabama as Sunday's loss pushes the hiatus from the College World Series to 24 seasons. Still, the Crimson Tide has a lot to hang its hat on. Alabama hosted a regional for the first time since 2006 and advanced to the super regionals for the first time since 2010. The Crimson Tide also rebounded from the firing of head coach Brad Bohannon on May 4, finishing the season 13-6 under interim head coach Jason Jackson. "It's not the end we wanted," Jackson said. "Our goal was to be in Omaha, and we came up a couple wins short. But to get to see these guys, the way they responded in the face of adversity, I just couldn't be more proud of what they did. It's not the finish we want. Still proud of them and how they handled everything to get to us to where we are right now."

Players back Jackson as next head coach