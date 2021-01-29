Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of Robert Gillespie to the Crimson Tide staff Friday as the running backs coach.

"I'm extremely happy to add a coach the caliber of Robert Gillespie to our staff," Saban said. "From his playing days at Florida, to the numerous running backs he has developed throughout his career, Robert has been successful at every stop of his coaching career. He is an excellent teacher, an outstanding recruiter and coaches with great passion and enthusiasm. He is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff, and we look forward to having Robert and his family here at The University of Alabama.”

Gillespie arrives at the Capstone after three years coaching running backs at North Carolina for then-head coach Larry Fedora for a season and then two years for head coach Mack Brown. Gillespie tutored two of the nation’s finest running backs in 2020 as Michael Carter and Javonte Williams both recorded 1,000-yard seasons. Carter led the way 1,245 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns while Williams scored 19 times on the ground and finished with 1,140 yards.

Over the course of his 17-year career in coaching, Gillespie has produced 10 NFL running backs, including 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. He will add two more to that list with Williams and Carter declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Including Kamara, Gillespie mentored three NFL backs at Tennessee, three at Oklahoma State and two each at South Carolina and West Virginia.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” Gillespie said. “Coach’s program in Tuscaloosa is the model of consistency and performance, and I am truly excited to help continue that tradition of success.”

Gillespie joined the Carolina staff after five seasons at Tennessee, where he served as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in addition to working with the Vols' running backs. While in Knoxville, Gillespie worked with several talented backs, including Kamara, John Kelly and Rajion Neal. Prior to his time at UT, Gillespie tutored running backs at West Virginia (2011-12), Oklahoma State (2009-10) and South Carolina (2006-08). He helped the Mountaineers to the 2011 BIG EAST title before guiding the Cowboys to the Big 12 title (187.8 ypg) in 2009. Gillespie coached future NFL running backs Kendall Hunter, Joseph Randall and Keith Toston in Stillwater with Hunter earning consensus All-America honors in 2010. Gillespie was a four-year letterman (1998-01) and team captain at Florida. The Hattiesburg, Miss., native went on to play in the NFL with Washington (2002-03) and Jacksonville (2003) before starting his coaching career. Gillespie and his wife Crystal have two daughters, Nola and Sadie, and a son, Wynston.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.

The report was acquired from a recent release from Alabama Athletics.