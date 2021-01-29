Andrew Bone caught up with Jody Wright, the former director of player personnel at Alabama to talk about Najee Harris and the incredible class of 2017. Wright gives a great back-story to Harris’ recruitment before he signed with Alabama. This past season, Harris rushed for 1,487-yards with 26 touchdowns and also caught 43 passes for 425-yards. Mel Kiper Jr. has Najee Harris as a late first round draft pick.

About Jody Wright

Jody Wright, a 16-year coaching veteran, is in his first year as the Giants' defensive assistant. He spent the 2019 season, his first in the NFL, as an offensive assistant working with the running backs for the Cleveland Browns under coach Freddie Kitchens, now the Giants' tight ends coach.

Before joining the Browns, Wright spent 14 years working on the collegiate level. He was the offensive line and assistant head coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2018, when the school won its first Conference USA championship and bowl game. Wright was also the running backs coach at UAB in 2014, when he helped guide Jordan Howard, who set numerous school records including the single-season rushing (1,587) and rushing touchdowns (13) marks.

Wright had two stints at the University of Alabama. He was a graduate assistant/offensive analyst from 2010-12 and the director of player personnel from 2015-17. He was part of four national championship teams (2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017) and signed three consecutive No. 1 recruiting classes. Wright was the passing game coordinator/tight ends coach at Jacksonville State in 2013 and the graduate assistant/ coordinator of football operations at Mississippi State from 2005-09.