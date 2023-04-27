Alabama 2023 NFL Draft tracker
Tide Illustrated will provide full coverage of Alabama players in the NFL Draft. This page will be updated throughout the draft with updates every time a Crimson Tide player comes off the board.
NFL Draft details
Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (6 p.m.)
Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m.)
All times listed are in central standard time.
The entire NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
ROUND 1
Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall
As he did throughout his Alabama career, Bryce Young made history Thursday night. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, becoming the first Crimson Tide player in 75 years to achieve the honor.
The only other Alabama player to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft is halfback Harry Gilmer, who was picked by Washington in 1948. Former Alabama quarterback Joe Nammath was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1965 American Football League Draft before the two leagues merged the following years.
Houston Texans trade back into the top five to take Will Anderson
Alabama wasn’t able to complete the NFL Draft’s elusive 1-2 punch. However, the Crimson Tide added another top-five selection Thursday night as edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. Anderson follows quarterback Bryce Young, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers, becoming the first Crimson Tide taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 75 years.
After selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move back into the top five and take Anderson.
The selections of Anderson and Young mark the first time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has had multiple players taken in the first five picks of the NFL Draft. The only other time it occurred was in 1948 when halfback Harry Gilmer (No. 1, Washington), fullback Lowell Tew (No. 4, Washington) and Vaughn Mancha (No. 5, Boston Yanks) helped the Crimson Tide achieve the feat.
Detroit Lions take Jahmyr Gibbs as Alabama lands three in top 15
A third Alabama player is off the board. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs became the latest Crimson Tide player to come off the board during Day 1 of the draft Thursday night. He follows quarterback Bryce Young who went No. 1 overall and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans
Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech last offseason. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, the 5-foot-9, 199-pound back averaged 6.13 yards per carry, rushing for a team-high 926 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded 444 yards and three scores on a team-high 44 receptions. In addition to his offensive contribution, Gibbs averaged 19.85 yards on 13 kickoff returns.