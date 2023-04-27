Tide Illustrated will provide full coverage of Alabama players in the NFL Draft. This page will be updated throughout the draft with updates every time a Crimson Tide player comes off the board.



NFL Draft details

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (7 p.m.) Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (6 p.m.) Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m.) All times listed are in central standard time. The entire NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.



ROUND 1

Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall As he did throughout his Alabama career, Bryce Young made history Thursday night. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, becoming the first Crimson Tide player in 75 years to achieve the honor. The only other Alabama player to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft is halfback Harry Gilmer, who was picked by Washington in 1948. Former Alabama quarterback Joe Nammath was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1965 American Football League Draft before the two leagues merged the following years. Read more here

Houston Texans trade back into the top five to take Will Anderson Alabama wasn’t able to complete the NFL Draft’s elusive 1-2 punch. However, the Crimson Tide added another top-five selection Thursday night as edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. Anderson follows quarterback Bryce Young, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers, becoming the first Crimson Tide taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 75 years. After selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move back into the top five and take Anderson. The selections of Anderson and Young mark the first time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has had multiple players taken in the first five picks of the NFL Draft. The only other time it occurred was in 1948 when halfback Harry Gilmer (No. 1, Washington), fullback Lowell Tew (No. 4, Washington) and Vaughn Mancha (No. 5, Boston Yanks) helped the Crimson Tide achieve the feat. Read more here