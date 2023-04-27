Alabama wasn’t able to complete the NFL Draft’s elusive 1-2 punch. However, the Crimson Tide added another top-five selection Thursday night as edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. Anderson follows quarterback Bryce Young, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers, becoming the first Crimson Tide taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 75 years.

After selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move back into the top five and take Anderson.

The selections of Anderson and Young mark the first time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has had multiple players taken in the first five picks of the NFL Draft. The only other time it occurred was in 1948 when halfback Harry Gilmer (No. 1, Washington), fullback Lowell Tew (No. 4, Washington) and Vaughn Mancha (No. 5, Boston Yanks) helped the Crimson Tide achieve the feat.

Anderson leaves Alabama as one of the most prolific defenders in school history. During his three seasons with the Crimson Tide he has piled up a combined 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for a loss. He has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons and has also taken home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (2021, 2022), Chuck Bednarik Award (2022), and Lombardi Award (2022) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (2022).

“He's got great size,” Nick Saban said during Alabama’s Pro Day last month. “He's got great ability. He's a very good pass rusher. But you're talking about a guy that's a great person, has throwback competitive character in terms of toughness, work ethic, great leadership. Doing all the things that you would want any player on your team to do to play winning football and help other people on your team play winning football. I can't say enough good things about Will Anderson.”