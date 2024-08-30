The Crimson Tide had been trending with the top-100 running back from Mississippi for months -- since officially visiting Tuscaloosa in June. Dear went on back off his early verbal to Ole Miss and return to Alabama for the Champions Cook-Out in July before making it official earlier this month.

Akylin Dear is a few days removed from declaring for Alabama ahead of his senior year at Quitman (Miss.) High School.

Asked about the state of that commitment during his season opener on Thursday night, Dear indicated to Rivals his recruitment was shut down.

"Had to come out with a bang," Dear said post-game.

"I'm feeling great (about his commitment). Roll Tide," he continued. "I've got nothing to worry about with other teams, just worry about what I've got to do and keep God first."

"My recruitment is shut down," Dear, the No. 4-ranked RB in the Rivals250 asserted. "Roll Tide."

Mississippi native Robert Gillespie is leading the charge for the Crimson Tide with Dear. Gillespie dipped into Mississippi in the 2024 cycle with Daniel Hill. Alabama also holds a commitment from the state's top-rated 2025 recruit Caleb Cunningham.