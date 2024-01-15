After a wild 48 hours of rumors and speculations, Travaris Robinson will not be making a U-turn on his decision to leave Alabama for Georgia.

According to a report from ESPN on Monday, Robinson is expected to remain as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties, a position he accepted over the weekend.

Robinson’s hire was announced by Georgia on Saturday. Sources told Tide Illustrated that Robinson then interviewed him for its opening at its defensive coordinator role on Sunday, something ESPN confirmed in its latest report. Earlier Monday, Tide Illustrated reported that Georgia felt confident in retaining Robinson.

Robinson just finished his second season with Alabama after joining the Crimson Tide from Miami in 2022. After coaching the cornerbacks in 2022, he oversaw the entire secondary this past year.

Robinson, 42, has past defensive coordinator experience at South Carolina from 2016-20. He’s coached defensive backs at Miami (2021), Auburn (2015), Florida (2011-14), Texas Tech (2010), Southern Miss (2009) and Western Kentucky (2008) in addition to Alabama. The former Auburn wide receiver began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant from 2006-07

Keeping Robinson would have given newly-hired head coach Kalen DaBoer another assistant on his staff who is experienced with recruiting the Southeast. While Alabama is losing Robinson, it is bringing back defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

DeBoer is also expected to bring several of his former Washington assistants with him to Alabama. So far, that list includes offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, tight end coach Nick Sheridan, offensive line coach Scott Huff, general manager Courtney Morgan and scouting director Jerrett McElwain.

Along with Nick Saban’s retirement and Robinson’s departure to Georgia, Alabama has also lost defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (retirement), special teams/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler (Mississippi State defensive coordinator) and wide receivers coach (Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach) previously this offseason.