Nate Oats provides update on Alabama forward Derrion Reid

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is looking to get some added depth for its top-15 clash against No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats provided an update on freshman forward Derrion Reid, who has been out with an injury for the last four games but has continued to progress ahead of Wednesday's matchup.

“Derrion Reid’s been going more and more,” Oats told reporters during his Tuesday press conference. “He’s probably questionable until game day, but he did more in practice today than he’s done up to this point. I’m not the trainer and I don’t make these decisions, but he looked pretty good to me. If he does get the clearance finally to go, we’ll have 10 healthy, available players for us.”

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range. He last played in Alabama's road win over then-No. 10 Texas A&M.

Alabama (17-3, 6-1) will host Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3) at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.