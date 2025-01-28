Tournament Tuesday: A look at Alabama basketball's resume (Jan. 28)

With conference play in full swing, let’s look closer at Alabama’s resume and position in the NCAA tournament landscape.

Two of Alabama's last three games came against non-quad-one opponents. The Crimson Tide fended off scrappy efforts from Vanderbilt and LSU at home. With these victories, Alabama stayed just one game behind Auburn in the race for the SEC title, hardening its position as the No. 2 team in the SEC standings as some other teams faltered.

Alabama's solid week has it holding steady, once again at No. 4 in the AP poll, the second-highest-ranked team in the SEC.

Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket.

Alabama's resume

Record: 17-3, 6-1 SEC

Associated Press rank: 4

Net rank: 7

RPI: 2

SOS: 2

KenPom: 9

Quadrant records

Quad 1: 5-3

Quad 2: 7-0

Quad 3: 3-0

Quad 4: 2-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed William and Mary in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Utah State against No. 9 seed West Virginia.

CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Bryant in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed West Virginia against No. 9 seed St. John’s.

This week's games

No. 23 Alabama @ No. 14 Mississippi St. (Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.)

Ole Miss record: 16-4, 4-3 SEC

NET: 13 (Quad 1 game)

What to know: Mississippi State, which climbed as high as No. 15 in KenPom earlier this season, has struggled to solidify itself among the elite teams in the SEC during conference play. The Bulldogs recently faced a mid-season gauntlet, falling to then-No. 6 Kentucky at home and dropping road games against No. 1 Auburn and then-No. 6 Tennessee and narrowly escaped with overtime wins against then-No. 21 Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Bulldogs are statistically one of the shortest teams in the SEC. With Alabama leading the conference in rebounds per game this season, controlling the glass will be essential for the Crimson Tide to secure a road win.

No. 4 Alabama vs. Georiga (Saturday at 3:00 p.m.)

Tennessee record: 12-6, 1-4 SEC

NET: 71 (Quad 2 game)

What to know: Georgia enters Saturday’s midday showdown in Tuscaloosa with one of the least efficient offenses in the SEC and a middle-of-the-pack defense, setting the stage for a potential Alabama blowout. Despite a recent four-game skid, the Bulldogs have shown they can be dangerous, upsetting Kentucky earlier this season and staying competitive in other matchups by forcing opponents into offensive struggles. It will be crucial for Alabama to exploit its offensive strengths and show its strength over the Bulldogs by controlling the game's tempo.

Race for the SEC Title

1. Auburn Tigers (AUB): Conf: 6-0 | Overall: 18-1 | Home: 9-0 | Away: 3-1

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (ALA): Conf: 6-1 | Overall: 17-3 | Home: 9-1 | Away: 5-1

3. Missouri Tigers (MIZ): Conf: 5-2 | Overall: 16-4 | Home: 15-0 | Away: 1-3

4. Florida Gators (FLA): Conf: 5-2 | Overall: 18-2 | Home: 10-1 | Away: 3-1

5. Mississippi State Bulldogs (MSST): Conf: 4-3 | Overall: 16-4 | Home: 8-1 | Away: 4-2

6. Vanderbilt Commodores (VAN): Conf: 4-3 | Overall: 16-4 | Home: 11-1 | Away: 2-2

7. Tennessee Volunteers (TENN): Conf: 4-3 | Overall: 17-3 | Home: 11-0 | Away: 3-3

8. Texas A&M Aggies (TA&M): Conf: 4-3 | Overall: 15-5 | Home: 9-1 | Away: 2-3

9. Ole Miss Rebels (MISS): Conf: 4-3 | Overall: 15-5 | Home: 9-1 | Away: 3-3

10. Kentucky Wildcats (UK): Conf: 3-4 | Overall: 14-5 | Home: 11-1 | Away: 1-3

11. Georgia Bulldogs (UGA): Conf: 3-5 | Overall: 14-6 | Home: 10-3 | Away: 2-2

12. Oklahoma Sooners (OU): Conf: 2-5 | Overall: 15-4 | Home: 9-2 | Away: 1-2

13. Texas Longhorns (TEX): Conf: 2-5 | Overall: 14-6 | Home: 11-1 | Away: 1-4

14. LSU Tigers (LSU): Conf: 1-5 | Overall: 12-7 | Home: 10-1 | Away: 1-4

15. Arkansas Razorbacks (ARK): Conf: 1-6 | Overall: 12-8 | Home: 9-3 | Away: 1-3

16. South Carolina Gamecocks (SC): Conf: 0-7 | Overall: 10-10 | Home: 8-5 | Away: 1-4

The state of Alabama reigns supreme in the SEC as both Auburn and Iron Bowl rivals Alabama sit alone at No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference. The Tigers notched a huge win on their home court Saturday night, as senior guard Miles Kelly hit a dagger three with 30 seconds left, to lead Auburn to a 53-51 win over Tennessee. Despite still sitting at No. 13 in the conference, Texas had a huge week to stabilize their season, knocking off two top-25 teams in then-No. 22 Missouri and then-No. 13 Texas A&M. Saturday will be another big day in separating contenders, with three top-25 contests: No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Mississippi.