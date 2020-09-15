Alabama fans are familiar with Najee Harris the running back. Now the former five-star recruit is looking to provide a glimpse of his personal side as well.

Harris is set to release the final episode of his three-part YouTube series “The Campaign” on Wednesday as cameras followed him on his trip to Atlanta to train with former Auburn running back Brad Lester earlier this offseason. Thanks to our friends at Q6 Media, BamaInsider was able to receive a sneak peek at the episode.

The latest look behind the curtain welcomes back a familiar face in Lester, who was featured in Episode 1 where he trained Harris on Alabama’s Butler Field. Lester, who played running back at Auburn from 2004-08 first met Harris following the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Tigers during last year’s Iron Bowl. After stopping by Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a one-on-one training session, Lester invited the Tide back to Atlanta for a week’s worth of individual training earlier this offseason.

Like the earlier two episodes in the series, Episode 3 begins with a look at Harris’ intense training routine. During his time with Lester this offseason, the back focused on improving his burst through taking part in explosive exercises such as resistance training and sled work as well as technique-oriented position drills. Stepping off the stair machine in Lester’s gym, Harris explains that “Getting in shape is always telling your body you can do more when you can’t.”

“There’s been times where he had a tough workout and I thought he’d need to take a break the next day,” Lester told BamaInsider. “He’s like, ‘No, let’s go tomorrow morning.’ He’s always working to get better. That says a lot about him and where he’s trying to get.

“When you get someone who is a hard worker like that and who’s motivated, how can you not try to help somebody like that?”

Following his workout at the gym, Harris makes a stop at CryoEvolution where he takes part in a cryotherapy session. Wearing white unicorn slippers, cameras catch the ’Bama back as he braves three minutes in -230 degree Fahrenheit temperature. After a few tense moments, Harris makes it out of the cryo chamber where he shares a review on the experience.

“I feel good now. I feel like I could run a marathon,” Harris says before breaking into a laugh behind his mask. “Nah, I ain’t running no God-damn marathon.”

Harris’ light-hearted nature is highlighted several times throughout the episode as is shown several times joking with friends as well as the camera crew. The look at the back’s softer side continues following his workout as he takes viewers back to his Airbnb rental for a look at his life outside of football as well as his Husky puppy, Storm.

“His full name is Storm Bugatti Pop Smoke Harris,” Harris says while letting the puppy chew on his hand. “He’s kind of an angry dog, but he’s just excited right now because too many people are around him.”

Like his puppy, Harris is also generally shy to the public. According to Q6 Media co-owner Travis West who helped shoot the series, the star back takes on a down-to-earth persona during his time away from the field.

“He’s just a normal guy, really,” West said. “Along with his unbelievable athletic ability and the heart that he has for the game, this guy is an unbelievable guy. He really does care a lot about people and the community. This dude has the potential to be a star on and off the field, but he’s super humble.”

Added Lester: “Everything’s not just about football with him. A lot of people don’t understand that. They see him as an athlete, and they kind of put a stereotype on him. He’s a really good guy, funny guy. He enjoys life, does what he’s supposed to do.”

“He’s really focussed on class. I know we had some sessions where we had some workouts scheduled and he was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get to a tutoring session on Zoom.’ It shows a lot about how good of a student he is and how focused he is.”

After spending time with Harris this offseason, Lester believes that determination will help the senior back step into even more of a leadership role in his final season at Alabama.

“I’ve seen it a lot in him,” Lester said. “I told him, he’s got to hold guys accountable. Your team is only going to be as good as the people around you, so you’ve got to make sure everybody is doing what they need to do in the offseason. I’ve had conversations with him where he was checking in on some of the other players, making sure they were getting their workout in today. He’s definitely a team player. Even him just coming back for his senior season when he didn't’ have to. It says a lot about his personality and what his team means to him. You’ve got to respect that.”

How to watch

Watch on Najee's YouTube channel

or on

Watch on Najee's instagram

Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CST

Previous episodes

Episode 1: September 2nd

Episode 2: September 9th

Episode 3: September 16th

Produced by Q6Media

Follow our friends at Q6Media.com (Instagram)

Visit Q6Media.com (Website)