The shock of Alabama basketball’s disappointing exit from the NCAA Tournament is beginning to settle. Soon, it will be time for the Crimson Tide to turn the page and focus on making another run next year.

Alabama is set to lose some key players as well as assistants Bryant Hodgson and Charlie Henry, who took head coaching jobs at Arkansas State and Georgia Southern respectively. Still, this offseason shouldn’t be a complete reset when it comes to Alabama’s roster.

Here’s a look at the Crimson Tide’s comings and goings this offseason.