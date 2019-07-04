All of us at BamaInsider would like to wish you and your family a happy Independence Day. To help us celebrate the Fourth of July, here’s a look at some of the best Alabama football players to wear the number 4.

Mark Barron was one of the best players to wear the No. 4 for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Photo | Getty Images

Joey Jones, WR — 1979-83

Career stats: 71 receptions, 1,386 yards, 15 touchdowns Overview: Jones is the only player on this list to play under legendary head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. While the 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver wasn’t able to benefit from the pass-happy offenses of present-day, he still managed to pull in 15 receiving touchdowns over his four seasons which is still tied for No. 8 on the school’s all-time list. Jones earned All-SEC honors his senior season and was later named to the University of Alabama's All-Decade Team for the 1980s. Following a brief professional career with the Birmingham Stallions and Atlanta Falcons, Jones made the move to coaching. He began at the high school ranks before taking the head coaching job at Birmingham Southern. After one season he left to take the head coaching job at South Alabama in the program’s first year of existence. Jones won his first 17 games with the Jaguars and helped South Alabama progress into Division I in 2012. Jones posted a 52-50 record over nine seasons with South Alabama before leaving to become the special teams coordinator at Mississippi State last year.

Tyrone Prothro, WR — 2003-05

Career stats: 58 receptions, 863 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, 25 carries, 166 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 774 kick return yards, 26.7 kick-return average, one kick return for a touchdown, 179 punt return yards, 10.5 punt-return average. Overview: One of Alabama’s most electric players, Prothro’s career was cut short by a gruesome leg injury suffered during his junior season in 2005. A month before his career-ending injury, the dynamic receiver made one of the most iconic catches in Crimson Tide history, reeling in a 42-yard pass over the head and on the back of a Southern Mississippi defender. The play now dubbed “The Catch” won the 2006 ESPY Award for Best Play. Despite his injury, Prothro was named to the All-SEC team as a receiver in 2005. He also earned All-SEC honors in 2004 as a return specialist.

Mark Barron, S — 2008-11

Career stats: 235 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, five sacks, 12 interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, 11 passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble Overview: Barron helped Alabama to two national titles and was a two-time first-team All-American during his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He became the highest-drafted defensive back in school history when he was selected No. 7 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. The hard-hitting safety led Alabama in tackles with 75 in 2010. He’s tied for ninth on the school’s all-time interception list with 12, seven of which came during the 2009 season. After spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Barron was traded to the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in 2014. He had eight tackles and a pass deflection in the Rams’ 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl. After being released by the Rams this offseason, Barron signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marquis Maze, WR — 2008-11

Career stats: 136 receptions, 1,844 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, 550 kick return yards, 26.2 kick-return average, 711 punt return yards, 12.7 punt-return average, one punt return for a touchdown. Overview: Like Barron, Maze took home two national titles during his four seasons at Alabama. The 5-foot-8 receiver earned All-SEC honors during his senior season in 2011 when he led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 56 catches for 627 yards. His best game for Alabama came during the 2009 SEC Championship Game where he recorded five catches for 96 yards in a 32-13 win over Florida.

T.J. Yeldon, RB — 2012-14

Career stats: 576 carries, 3,322 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, 46 receptions, 494 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns Overview: Yeldon is one of the most prolific rushers in Alabama history and ranks No. 5 on the Crimson Tide’s all-time list with 3,322 career rushing yards. He ranks No. 4 on Alabama’s career rushing touchdown list with 37. Yeldon is one of six Crimson Tide backs to rush for 1,000 or more yards in back-to-back seasons. No Alabama back has reached that mark in three consecutive years, but Yeldon came the closest, rushing for 979 yards in 2014. The Daphne, Ala., native earned All-SEC honors in 2013 and 2014 and was a member of Alabama’s 2012 national championship-winning team. Yeldon was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars before signing a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Eddie Jackson, S — 2013-16

Career stats: 126 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, nine interceptions, three interceptions for touchdowns, 12 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 253 punt return yards, 23.0 punt return average, two punt returns for touchdowns Overview: Jackson holds Alabama’s career record for most interception return yards with 303 and is tied for the school record for interceptions returned for touchdowns with three. Six of his nine career interceptions came during the 2015 season where he earned All-America honors while leading the Crimson Tide to a national title. Jackson earned defensive MVP honors in that season’s national championship game, tallying three tackles and an interception in Alabama’s 45-40 victory over Clemson. He was named a permanent team captain for the 2016 season despite playing in just eight games due to a broken leg. Jackson was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned All-Pro honors last season.



Jerry Jeudy, WR — 2017-present