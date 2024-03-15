The spring transfer window is officially a month away as the portal will reopen from April 15-30. While Alabama has already brought in eight transfer additions this offseason, the Crimson Tide is expected to be an active shopper next month as it looks to fill out holes in its roster.

According to Tide Illustrated’s estimation, Alabama is currently at 84 scholarships for the coming season. While that’s only one below the NCAA’s 85-player limit, the Crimson Tide will likely create a few more openings due to future departures and other roster configurations.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of where Alabama stands at each position and where it could look to add from the portal next month.