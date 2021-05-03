ⓘ

For the third time in four years, Alabama produced double-digit draft picks as it saw 10 of its former players selected in last weekend’s NFL draft. That included a record six first-round selections as the Crimson Tide tied Miami’s all-time mark set in 2004. Alabama might not have as many future first-rounders in next year’s draft, but the Tide still has a fair share of draftable prospects on this season’s roster. Over the next two days, BamaInsider will take an early look at which Alabama players could be selected in next year’s draft. Today we start on the offensive side of the ball.

Evan Neal, OT

Alabama has had an offensive lineman selected in each of the last nine drafts. Evan Neal has the potential to be the highest-drafted one Nick Saban has ever produced during his time in charge of the Tide. Several early mock drafts are already projecting the five-star tackle as a top-5 pick as he has the potential to be the first lineman off the board next year. Neal, 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, started his college career at left guard before moving to right tackle last season. It appears as though he’ll be switching sides of the line again this year as Alabama is likely to deploy him at left tackle where he can serve as Bryce Young’s blindside potential. Last season, Neal earned the second-highest run-blocking grade on the team, receiving an 86.4 mark from Pro Football Focus. He also performed well in pass protection, allowing just one sack over 423 pass-blocking snaps. Neal has started 25 games for Alabama since arriving to the program as the top lineman and No. 8 overall player in the 2019 class. If he’s able to carry over his previous success to the left tackle position this season, it could result in a big payday by this time next year.

John Metchie III, WR

Alabama has produced four first-round receivers in the past two drafts. Could it add another one next year? John Metchie III is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he finished second on the team with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. With DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle now in the NFL, the 6-foot, 195-pound wideout figures to be the Tide’s top target this season. Metchie doesn’t share quite the same athleticism as Alabama’s recent first-rounders but proved last year that he has the makings of an elite receiver. He finished second on the team averaging 16.65 yards per reception and posted five games with 70 or more receiving yards. He recorded a career-high eight receptions during the national championship game against Ohio State, netting 81 yards through the air. Metchie will work with his third different starting quarterback in three years this season. If he’s able to put together another big season, he could elect to leave early for the next level.

Jahleel Billingsley, TE

Speaking of breakout players, Jahleel Billingsley established himself as a dangerous target last season. Coming on late in the year, the athletic tight end finished his sophomore campaign with 18 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns. With Alabama losing two first-rounders at receiver, it could shift its attention more to the tight end position this season. The last time the Tide had a significant receiving contributor at tight end was in 2018 when Irv Smith Jr. pulled in 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. Following that season, Smith was selected in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. Billingsley will need to improve as a blocker before he moves on to the next level. However, if he’s able to do that while adding to his receiving production this year he could have a tough decision to make next offseason.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB

After waiting his turn behind a loaded backfield, Brian Robinson Jr. could finally be in a position to be Alabama’s feature back this year. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native took advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return for his fifth season and now serves as the leader of a young and inexperienced running back unit. Robinson was Alabama’s second-leading rusher last season, picking up 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries. That included 69 yards on 10 attempts during the Tide’s national championship win over Ohio State. Robinson is set to be one of seven scholarship backs on Alabama’s roster this fall as the Tide returns Trey Sanders, Keilan Robinson, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards while bringing in the top back in this year’s class in Camar Wheaton. Given Alabama’s depth at the position, it’s unlikely it leans on Robinson as much as it did Harris last year. Nevertheless, the fifth-year senior should have more time in the spotlight as he enters his final season with the Tide.

Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL

Emil Ekiyor Jr. was solid in his first year as a starter last season. Serving as the right guard on Alabama’s Joe Moore Award-winning unit, he registered a 76.0 run-blocking grade and a 70.5 pass-blocking mark from PFF. Ekiyor, 6-foot-3, 324 pounds, has nice athleticism for his size which allows him to pull as well as progress quickly to the second level. Along with playing guard, he also has some experience at the center position during his time at Alabama. Ekiyor has two years of eligibility remaining and will likely use both of them before advancing to the NFL. However, a big season this year could put him in a position to leave early for the league.