BamaInsider - Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL draft

Day 2 of the NFL draft started fast for Alabama as offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were selected within the first six picks of the second round. After that, it was a pretty uneventful night for the Crimson Tide as it didn’t have another selection.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson delivered a heartfelt message to former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall by the New England Patriots in the first round Friday night. During the message, Dickerson stated multiple times that he wanted to team up with Jones at the next level.

Ultimately, that wasn’t the case as the Alabama lineman will end up joining forces with a different former Crimson Tide quarterback as he will now team up with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Dickerson became the first Alabama player selected on Day 2 of the draft when the Eagles took him No. 37 overall in the second round. The selection marked Philadelphia's second straight Alabama selection as the Eagles picked receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round Thursday night.

Dickerson saw his draft stock slip a bit this offseason as he is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the SEC Championship Game in December. Assuming the starting center can fully recover from the setback, he figures to be one of the most talented interior offensive linemen in this year’s draft.