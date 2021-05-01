 BamaInsider - Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the NFL draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 19:42:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the NFL draft

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama takeaways from the first round of the NFL draft

Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL draft


Alabama wrapped up the NFL draft Saturday with 10 total selections, marking the fourth time Saban has produced double-digit draftees during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Two of those selections came on Day 3 as Alabama saw offensive lineman Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher both selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round.

Here are some Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the draft.

Dylan Moses goes undrafted

After seeing eight players selected in the first two days of the draft, the major storyline for Alabama on Day 3 was the one player who didn’t hear his name called. Dylan Moses was projected as a possible second-round pick in some mock drafts but went unselected in this year's draft, ultimately signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Moses led Alabama with 80 tackles last season while tallying 6.5 stops for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Earlier this offseason, he revealed that he played the majority of the season with a torn meniscus which he suffered during the third game of the season. Moses said he underwent surgery on his knee on Feb. 9 and stated that rehab has been going well ever since. Before suffering the injury last year, Moses sat out the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL during fall camp.

According to multiple reports, Moses will begin his career on the non-football injury where he can continue to rehab his knee.

“I do think [the injury] affected his performance a little bit, but I also think it speaks volumes of his character to be able to persevere through overcoming that kind of injury throughout that course of the season,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last month. “He wanted to play. He obviously was a leader for us on defense, so it was great to have him out there.”

Moses’ injury history played a big role in him going undrafted. However, if the five-star linebacker is able to return to his level of play before the setbacks, he could carve out a nice career in the NFL.

Carolina’s Alabama double dip

It was shaping up to be a disappointing Day 3 for the Crimson Tide until Carolina caught Alabama fever in Round 6. The Panthers selected Brown with the 193 overall pick before picking Fletcher near the end of the round at No. 222 overall.

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. Photo | Getty Images
