A look at Alabama's options at the Wolf role after Que Robinson's injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s time for Alabama’s younger wolves to hunt. Following starter Que Robinson’s season-ending injury and Keanu Koht’s recent suspension, the Crimson Tide will have to turn to a pair of redshirt freshmen at the Wolf position moving forward.





Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre are now the next men up on Alabama’s defense. The pair of former Rivals100 edge rushers bring plenty of talent to the position but will have big shoes to fill in terms of replacing Robinson’s production this season.





Through eight games, Robinson leads Alabama with a 91.2 pass-rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The redshirt senior is tied for the team lead with four sacks and ranks second with seven tackles for a loss.





“We’ll have to continue to step up and move on without him,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in some of our younger players that I think have stepped up in that position already. Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre’s doing a really good job, starting to get a little bit more out of him. Those guys are excited for the challenge, next man up mentality. As the season goes on, these are the defining moments—do players step up in the moment when they're needed? And ultimately that will determine our success here on the back end season.”





Here’s a look at Alabama’s current options at the Wolf role and how the Tide will look to manage its recent hit at the position.



