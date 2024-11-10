Alabama linebacker Que Robinson to miss remainder of the season

Alabama was dealt a blow to its personnel in its 42-13 win over No. 14 LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide lost linebacker Que Robinson during the game, and he is not expected to return this season.

According to multiple sources, Robinson will miss the remainder of the campaign with an upper-body injury. The redshirt senior was injured in the third quarter against LSU. Robinson went to the medical tent after getting hurt and later returned to the locker room with his left arm in a sling.

Robinson was having a strong season at the Wolf position for the Crimson Tide and recorded two tackles Saturday before his injury. The talented linebacker has 23 tackles and four sacks, which are tied for the most on the team.

With Robinson sidelined, No. 4 Alabama will have to lean more heavily on redshirt freshman Qua Russaw and a few other young linebackers at the Wolf spot, along with the rest of its linebacking crops. The Crimson Tide will look to continue its upward trajectory on defense without one of its veterans for the remainder of the campaign. The Tide’s next matchup is against Mercer at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.