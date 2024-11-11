Kalen DeBoer announces suspension for Alabama edge rusher Keanu Koht

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Injured starter Que Robinson won’t be the only player missing from Alabama’s Wolf position moving forward. During his Monday press conference, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that redshirt junior Keanu Koht is suspended from the team. DeBoer did not reveal a length for the suspension but said Koht would not be with the team for its upcoming game against Mercer.





Koht did not travel with the team over the weekend for Alabama’s 42-13 victory at LSU. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound defender has appeared in 106 defensive snaps over seven appearances, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks this season.





DeBoer also confirmed that Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury. The redshirt senior left the the weekend’s game in the third quarter. He went to the he medical tent after getting hurt and later returned to the locker room with his left arm in a sling.





With Robinson and Koht missing, Alabama will turn to redshirt redshirt freshmen Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre at the Wolf position.





Alabama (7-2, 4-2 in the SEC) will host FCS opponent Mercer on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.



