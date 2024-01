Alabama lost a five-star talent over the weekend as highly-prized quarterback Julian Sayin announced his transfer to Ohio State. While that loss stings, the Crimson Tide saw two of its current 2024 signees — Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe — elevated to five-star status in the final Rivals rankings released Monday. Alabama is also still in the mix for five-star talent Ryan Williams, who took over the crown as the nation’s top receiver.

Below is a breakdown of each of Alabama's five-star signees and targets from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney as well as a look at what to expect from them this season.