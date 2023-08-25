Alabama is putting the final touches on its roster as it prepares to head into game week for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. This week, that included switching up a few jersey numbers in order to allow certain players to line up alongside each other on special teams.

In total, five Crimson Tide players changed up their numbers, according to the team’s online roster.

Senior safety Kristian Story will now wear No. 4 after previously donning No. 11. Meanwhile, both of Alabama’s new defensive back transfers are changing things up as Jaylen Key will wear No. 6 and Trey Amos will take the No. 9 jersey. Key was originally set to wear No. 22, while Amos was previously given No. 23. On the offensive side of the ball, Kobe Prentice will switch to No. 6 from No. 80 while fellow receiver Jalen Hale will change to No. 14 from No. 82.

Story’s number swap will allow him to play alongside Malik Benson (No. 11) on special teams. Key’s switch could also be tactical as freshman running back Justice Haynes wears the No. 22 shirt on offense.

The moves also seem to indicate that Prentice won’t be playing special teams. He didn’t appear on special teams during his freshman season last year and would now be unable to share the field with Key, whose size and athleticism could make him a valuable asset on return and coverage units.

The changes for Amos and Hale are likely down to player preference as Alabama has no other players with No. 9 or No. 14 on the roster.