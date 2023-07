Alabama has built a class of 10 commits as we head into the second half of the 2024 cycle. Now it's time to look at who could be next for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has had several of its targets on campus in recent weeks. Some of those are committed to other schools while several more may not make an announcement until football season.

After getting a good feel of who Alabama is pursuing, here's a list of some names to know on the recruiting trail. First up, we'll examine the offensive players who could become a part of the Crimson Tide's class.