Fans of the long ball will be in luck when No. 9 Alabama hosts No. 15 LSU next weekend. The Crimson Tide and Tigers aren’t shy to air it out and boast two of college football’s top deep-ball offenses.

Through eight weeks, LSU leads the nation with 13 passing plays of 40 or more yards while Alabama is tied for third with 11. Heading into next week’s matchup, here’s a deep dive into how the Tide and Tigers stack up when it comes to going long.