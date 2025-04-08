A way-too-early look at Alabama basketball's 2025-26 depth chart

The nets have been cut, One Shining Moment has been played, and the 2024-25 basketball season has officially come to a close.

Alabama finished a bittersweet season by coming one win short of a second straight trip to the Final Four. However, the Crimson Tide (28-9) was able to finish with its second-highest win total in program history.

Nate Oats and his staff are already hard at work building a roster capable of making another deep tournament run next year.

Earlier this week, Alabama locked up commitments from four of their returning players, including center Aiden Sherrell as well as guards Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette.

The Tide has also added three transfers — Jalil Bethea (Miami), Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State) and Noah Williamson (Bucknell) — from the portal. Additionally, Alabama signed three Rivals100 talents in Davion Hannah, London Jemison and Amari Allen.

That puts Alabama at 10 committed scholarships, three below the NCAA limit of 13 which could rise up to 15 by the start of the season.

The Tide is still waiting on decisions from three possible returners Labaron Philon, Derrion Reid and Jarin Stevenson. Meanwhile, Nate Oats and company will continue to monitor the portal to find potential fits.

While Alabama’s upcoming roster isn’t complete, here’s a way-too-early look at how the Tide could take the court next season.