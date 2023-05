Every year makes way for an unsung hero or for an underrated player to become a star.

Last season saw the emergence of multiple stars in Ja'Corey Brooks, who set career marks with 39 receptions, 674 yards and eight scores. There was also Deontae Lawson who took over the Will linebacker position for Jaylen Moody midway through the 2022 campaign, recording 51 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, to go with four pass breakups.

While both of them are expected to make improvements going into next year, here are five players to watch when Alabama takes the field in the fall.