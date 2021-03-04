The Alabama continues its fourth quarter program during the month leading into spring football which is scheduled to start on March 19. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com talks about key members of the Alabama football team based off the photos shared from the University of Alabama Athletics' department.

Top reads on BamaInsider

Barion Brown's recruiting has heated up

Alabama early enrollee spotlight: Monkell Goodwine

No. 8 Alabama basketball completes season sweep of Auburn



