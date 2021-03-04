4th quarter program continues for Alabama football
The Alabama continues its fourth quarter program during the month leading into spring football which is scheduled to start on March 19. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com talks about key members of the Alabama football team based off the photos shared from the University of Alabama Athletics' department.
Top reads on BamaInsider
Barion Brown's recruiting has heated up
Alabama early enrollee spotlight: Monkell Goodwine
No. 8 Alabama basketball completes season sweep of Auburn