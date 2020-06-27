Running back Gi’Bran Payne heard from Alabama for the first time on Wednesday. Crimson Tide running backs coach Charles Huff didn’t waste any time before offering the 2022 four-star prospect from Ohio.

“Definitely one of my top schools,” Payne said. “Honestly Alabama is still really the best team in the nation to me. Really, even the year they had this year, you’re still playing (at) Alabama.”